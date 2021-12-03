‘KBC 13’: Can you answer this question that helped Navya Naveli Nanda-Shweta Bachchan win Rs 25 lakh?

‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’ reached 1000 episodes on Friday. The quiz programme included Shweta Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, and Navya Naveli Nanda, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, on the occasion.

On the show, the two appeared to be having a lot of fun, and the mother-daughter duo performed admirably.

A few questions that came their way were-

Q. “My life is full: work, family and our future” is the memoir of which business executive?

A. Indra Nooryi

Q. Which of these women politicians has been elected as chief minister most number of times?

A. J Jayalalithaa

The question that helped them win Rs 25 lakh was,

Q. Who among these leaders came to be known as the grand old lady of india during India's freedom struggle?

A. Aruna Asaf Ali

In a blog post, after the special episode was announced, Amitabh called the shoot an ‘evening of great pride’ for him. “A delight to be able to not just test the ability of the ‘contestants’ but to give the freedom to express what many have felt has been undisclosed and kept behind closed doors. The banter of the family dining table, the repartee, and most importantly the several causes that the young at this age think about and work for. An evening of great pride for the father and grandfather - for Papa and Nana!” he wrote.

Navya has a sizable social media following and occasionally communicates with her fans. Navya will be entering the family company rather than following in the footsteps of Amitabh Bachchan's cinematic career. She is the founder of Aara Health, an online healthcare platform. The goal of this project is to empower women in India by addressing the issue of gender inequality.