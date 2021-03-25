Kapil Sharma to be back with new season of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'; details inside

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma's comedy chat show 'The Kapil Sharma Show', which went off air is all set to come back with a new season.

As the host of the show, Kapil says that he plans to add new people to the creative team.

The show already stars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar and Archana Puran Singh. More actors and writers are expected to feature in the upcoming season.

Kapil told IANS in an interview, "I am excited and happy to welcome new talent - actors and writers on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Looking forward to meeting like-minded and talented individuals who have the right passion for entertainment."

The show will be co-produced by Salman Khan Television (SKTV) and Banijay Asia.

Earlier, in an exclusive interview with Time of India, Krushna Abhishek, who essays the role of Sapna on the show, shared that the team will be back in May with a new season of TKSS.

"The show is returning to TV in May. We haven't finalised the date yet. Yes, there will be new things this time also. The set will go under a revamp. We will have a new set and there will be a few new additions also and I will give you good news about it soon," he told the portal.

Praising Kapil for his humour, the actor told TOI, "Kapil is a very creative person, he's very sharp and his brain works fast as far as humour is concerned. The entire team is going to sit together and decide what all has to be done. But we are excited to be back once again."

"The Kapil Sharma Show" went off air in February.