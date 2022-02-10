Kapil Sharma mocks Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover, says they had protein shake on 'suhaagraat'

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover will prove their love on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' as the duo will be the special guest for Valentine's Day. As usual, Kapil mocks his guests, and as this time he has a fit duo, he jokes about them saying that had protein shakes during their wedding night.

Archana Puran Singh asks the duo to name the person who makes the most mistakes. Karan honestly raises his hand and confesses that he always does a new mistake to irritate Bipasha. Kapil plays compatibility test with them, and Karan Singh Grover fails to remember the number of rings Bipasha had on her hand. Singh even goes to the knees to express his love for Bipasha. The episode is full of dance, fun, and romance, and it will certainly become the perfect episode for Valentine's week.

Recently, it was reported Akshay Kumar, who has graced Kapil's show multiple times, will not promote his upcoming action-comedy 'Bachchan Pandey' on his show. This happened because Kapil Sharma had joked with him about an interview he did with the 'famous personality' where the actor asked the said person about how he ate mangoes. Both didn't take the name of the 'said person' in the show. Kapil was referring to Akshay's interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that aired in 2019. Akshay had challenged Kapil to take the name of the person directly, but the host changed the topic.

A report in Hindustan Times had claimed that Akshay is upset with Kapil since he had requested to cut the above-described portion from the final episode. This part was edited out, but the short clip was apparently leaked and went viral on the internet. However the comedian has made amends with the actor and he said on his Twitter, that there was a miscommunication, and Akshay is like his elder brother. He even added that they will soon meet to shoot the 'Bachchan Pandey' shoot.