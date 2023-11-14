Kapil Sharma announces new show with The Kapil Sharma Show family but it won’t be on TV; here's how you can watch it

Kapil Sharma has announced a new show which will see him reunite with his collaborators from The Kapil Sharma Show but it won't be telecast on TV.

Kapil Sharma dropped a bombshell just two days after Diwali as he announced his brand new show in a new video promo. The new, yet untitled show, will feature Kapil with much of his collaborators from the hit The Kapil Sharma Show. The only difference is that the popular comedian is moving away from television after over a decade of success on the medium. The new show will instead be streaming on Netflix.

The promo, shared on Tuesday by both Kapil and Netflix, shows the comedian instructing his manager about furnishing his ‘new house’. But much to his annoyance, he keeps finding members of his old team there, from Archana Puran Singh to Kiku Sharda and Krushna Abhishek. As the promo ends, the manager asks if he wants to ‘throw these people out’. Kapil smiles and says, Ghar badla hai, parivaar nahi (The house has changed but not the family).”

In a press release, Netflix informed that the show is not a one-off special like the one Kapil did on the platform last year. “The fresh new series promises double the laughter and heightened entertainment in every episode. The show vows to bring back the quirks and, most importantly, the incredible warmth that the Kapil family is known for,” read the release. The release date or title of the show have not been announced so far though.

Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India said, “Kapil Sharma is a huge entertainer whose legacy and comedy has made him a household name across India for many years. We’re incredibly proud to further our partnership with him and bring the King of Indian Comedy, alongside his beloved and well-known castmates, to Netflix for an all-new comedy show. Kapil will continue to make India laugh and also entertain millions of his viewers globally now, from his new address—Netflix.”

Kapil Sharma first began variety TV with the show Comedy Nights With Kapil that ran on Colors TV from 2013-16. He then switched to Sony TV with a new show The Kapil Sharma Show beginning a few months later.