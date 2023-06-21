Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTelevision
topStoriesenglish

Kapil Sharma laughs with Archana Puran Singh in 'last photoshoot' of The Kapil Sharma Show

The comedian even teased the veteran actress, as he is taking his troupe to the US, without her.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 21, 2023, 10:28 PM IST

Kapil Sharma laughs with Archana Puran Singh in 'last photoshoot' of The Kapil Sharma Show
A still from Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh

Kapil Sharma's popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, is coming to an end. The lead comedian has given a hint about drawing the curtain on the popular show with the latest photoshoot. Kapil shared a few photos from his latest shoot and called it the 'last photoshoot' of the season. 

In these photos, Kapil is sharing screen space and impromptu laughter with the show's judge, Archana Puran Singh. Kapil is leaving with his troupe (Sumona Chakraborty, Chandan Prabhakar, Vikalp Mehta, Kiku Sharda) for shows in the US. However, Archana isn't joining the group, and Kapil shared the information with the caption. Kapil shared the photos on his Instagram, and wrote, "Last photo shoot of this season with the queen of our show @archanapuransingh we will miss you in usa mam. Love you so much." Archana also replied to the post, and wrote, "@kapilsharma awwwwwww love you too, Kapil. Even though you're not taking me to USA. Lovvvve the photographs btw!  We always have so much fun doing these impromptu photoshoots." 

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kapil Sharma (@kapilsharma)

As per the information provided by Sony Liv, the second season of Kapil Sharma's show started on December 29, 2018, and till now it has completed 337 episodes. 

In between, the show took a few months break as Kapil and his team had to perform in Vancouver, Canada. The show resumed in September 2022. And then in April 2023, Krushna Abhishek returned to the show after he mended his differences with the channel and producers of The Kapil Sharma Show. Before The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna and Kapil have been part of Sony's Comedy Circus. The two competed in the stand-up comedy show for multiple seasons. The date of Kapil's season finale episode isn't out yet. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Rekha to Zeenat: Look at alleged love affairs of Pakistan's ex PM Imran Khan with Bollywood actresses
Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos
In pics: Pooja Hegde turns heads in pink co-ord set to promote Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
In pics: Sunny Leone's cropped shirt, teamed with blue skirt is a perfect summer outfit
Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IndiGo flight makes emergency landing in Delhi due to engine failure
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.