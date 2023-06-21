Kapil Sharma laughs with Archana Puran Singh in 'last photoshoot' of The Kapil Sharma Show

A still from Kapil Sharma and Archana Puran Singh

Kapil Sharma's popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show, is coming to an end. The lead comedian has given a hint about drawing the curtain on the popular show with the latest photoshoot. Kapil shared a few photos from his latest shoot and called it the 'last photoshoot' of the season.

In these photos, Kapil is sharing screen space and impromptu laughter with the show's judge, Archana Puran Singh. Kapil is leaving with his troupe (Sumona Chakraborty, Chandan Prabhakar, Vikalp Mehta, Kiku Sharda) for shows in the US. However, Archana isn't joining the group, and Kapil shared the information with the caption. Kapil shared the photos on his Instagram, and wrote, "Last photo shoot of this season with the queen of our show @archanapuransingh we will miss you in usa mam. Love you so much." Archana also replied to the post, and wrote, "@kapilsharma awwwwwww love you too, Kapil. Even though you're not taking me to USA. Lovvvve the photographs btw! We always have so much fun doing these impromptu photoshoots."

Here's the post

As per the information provided by Sony Liv, the second season of Kapil Sharma's show started on December 29, 2018, and till now it has completed 337 episodes.

In between, the show took a few months break as Kapil and his team had to perform in Vancouver, Canada. The show resumed in September 2022. And then in April 2023, Krushna Abhishek returned to the show after he mended his differences with the channel and producers of The Kapil Sharma Show. Before The Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna and Kapil have been part of Sony's Comedy Circus. The two competed in the stand-up comedy show for multiple seasons. The date of Kapil's season finale episode isn't out yet.