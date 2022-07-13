Jennifer Winget says people used to call her 'bechari' after getting divorced from Karan Singh Grover

Jennifer Winget

Jennifer Winget has opened up on her separation from Karan Singh Grover and stated that she didn't use to go out, as people used to 'sympathise' with her. Jennifer and Karan Singh Grover had shared screen in the show Dil Mil Gaye, and after dating for few years, the duo got married in 2012. However, in 2014, they filed for divorce and parted ways. Before marrying Jennifer, Karan was married to Shraddha Nigam.

During an interaction with Bollywood Bubble Jennifer stated that they were unprepared for the marriage, and it was a misstep from both of them. "I think both of us were not ready. It’s not just him (Karan Singh Grover) or it's not just me, both of us weren’t ready to take that step. We had been friends for so long. We were like a house on fire every time we met. But I think it was an unfortunate timing I guess.” The Beyhadh actress further added that after divorce, people used to look at her with sympathetic eyes, and she used to 'hate' it. "I was so lost and confused that I didn’t know what to tell people or how to process that. I remember my friends used to force me to go out and I’m like I don’t want to go. But whenever I used to go out, I used to see people looking at me with those sad, sympathetic eyes like ‘arre bechari yaar’ and it used to piss me off even more. That’s why I would not go out."

However, she appreciated people I understand you’re feeling for me, it’s great but I don’t need that right now. Right now I’m not ready to deal with you because I’m dealing with me. So that’s why I cut off from people and once I was done with it, then I am so done with it.” After parting ways, Karan Singh Grover got married to Bipasha Basu in 2016. On the work front, Jennifer was last seen in Code M season 2.