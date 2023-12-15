'Itna chota toh mera rumaal hai': Mouni Roy trolled for her short backless dress in viral video

Mouni Roy has been trolled for her bold dress after video went viral on social media.

Television actress Mouni Roy is one of the most glamorous actresses that we have, she often stuns us with her fashion sense. On Thursday night, was spotted at a party in Mumbai. She was seen wearing a short backless dress.

The video of her is now going viral on social media, however, her dress didn’t go well with the netizens who slammed her for her bold outfit. One of them wrote, “Why we Indians need to copy western outfit. We have our own beautiful outfits.” The second one said, “Uorfi bechari kyu badnam h bhai.”

The third one said, “logo k pass jitna pesa hota unke pas utna kapdha km hota hai.” The fourth one said, “What is the use of wearing clothes??” The fifth one said, “Why doesn't she just walk naked.. I'm sure her husband won't mind her showing herself to the world...” The sixth one said, “Modi se meri brkhast hai ki India mei kapdo ki kmi ho rhi hai to businesses ko age badhaye.” The seventh one said, “Indians following western culture but foreigners following indian culture.”

The actress known for leading popular show Naagin for several seasons, made her debut in films with Akshay Kumar's Gold (2018). After starring in forgettable movies such as Made In China, Romeo Akbar Walter, and Velle, Mouni reveals that Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra has given her respect and admiration in Bollywood.

While promoting her new show, Temptation Island with DNA, Mouni opens up about how life has changed after the success of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. "Personally, my life is the same. I have my husband, my family, and my friends. Professionally, I think what Brahmastra has done for me has given me respect, as an actor, from the (film) industry, from my audience."

For the unversed, Mouni played the antagonist Junoon in Ayan Mukerji-directed fantasy adventure film. Sharing her views on her fans' support, Mouni adds, "I am grateful and thankful to my audience and my fans. because they have given me selfless love. Right from the beginning of my career. I'll always be grateful for their love. But this (Brahmastra) has given me a lot of respect."