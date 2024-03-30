India's most watched TV show has 7.7 crore viewers, more than combined TRPs of Bigg Boss, Naagin, The Kapil Sharma Show

The most-watched TV show in India had a viewership of 7.7 crore at its peak

TRPs, in full Television Rating Points, have been a buzzword in Indian television for over two decades. These ratings have been the easiest and most acceptable way to measure any television show’s popularity. Over the years, a rating of 5 (implying a viewership of 50 lakh) has come to be accepted as very good. But there was one show that once commanded an astonishing viewership of 7.7 crore, a figure no show has reached in 36 years.

India’s most watched TV show is...

It should come as no surprise that it is Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan, which remains the most-watched Indian TV show even 36 years after it stopped airing. The popular mythological drama based on the epic and Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas, was easily the most impactful Indian television programme with reports of deserted streets when it aired. As per historical data, the 1988 episode of Ramayan that showed Lakshman and Meghnaad’s battle was watched by 7.7 crore viewers, as it showed 77 million impressions, the highest-ever figure seen in India.

How Ramayan beat modern-day hits

There have been several successful and iconic shows since Ramayan but none has been able to reach the heights of Ramayan. For instance, the biggest K-drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi had a peak rating of 22, as did Mahabharat. The highest TRP rating of Bigg Boss has never crossed 15. Even the most successful show of recent times – Naagin – has never seen a double digit rating, maxing out at 7. Just how impactful Ramayan was can be gauged by the fact that the combined TRPs of all these shows still can’t beat Ramayan’s number.

