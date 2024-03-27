Twitter
Television

This actor, once part of India's biggest TV show, battled depression, killed himself in same way his son died

Mukesh Rawal, who played Vibhishana in Ramanand Sagar's 1987 epic TV series Ramayan, was found dead a railway track.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 27, 2024, 12:53 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Mukesh Rawal
Children are the greatest gift of God; they bring smiles to our faces. For parents, nothing is more important or expensive than their kids. But today, we will talk about an actor, who was not that fortunate, and got depressed after his 18-year-old son died in a train accident.

Yes! We are talking about Mukesh Rawal, who played Vibhishana in Ramanand Sagar's 1987 epic TV series Ramayan. The actor, who worked not only in TV but also in Hindi and Gujarati films, killed himself in the same way his son died.

Rawal succumbed to depression after he lost his son, who was just 18, to a train accident in 2000. After 13 years, on November 15, 2016, the actor was found dead at Borivli station. As per reports, he lay down on the tracks as a local train was approaching.

According to Mid-Day, in her statement, his wife Saral mentioned that the actor had been suffering from depression since 2000. The officer from Borivli GRP said that his wife mentioned, "Mukesh was never able to come to terms with his son’s death. After the couple’s daughters got married and left, Mukesh began to feel lonelier. About 15 days before he committed suicide, Mukesh began to miss Dwij intensely, and would frequently talk about him. Perhaps that was why he committed suicide."

The CCTV footage showed the actor lying down on the track. While a fast local approached him. It passed over his body, though the motorman hit the brakes but by then, Mukesh had already died.

He had worked in shows Aaha, Hasratein, Kohi Apna Sa and Beend Banoonga aur Ghodi Chadoonga. He was also part of several Hindi films such as Zid (1994), Yeh Majhdhaar (1996), Lahoo Ke Do Rang (1997), Satta (2003), Auzaar (1997), Mrityudata (1997) and Kasak (2005).

