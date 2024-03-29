India's highest paid TV star charges Rs 200 crore a season; it's not Kapil Sharma, Rupali Ganguly, Hina Khan, Ram Kapoor

This star charges Rs 12 crore per week for his appearance on this hit TV show, coming out to over Rs 200 crore per season

The television medium has long surpassed the stage where it was considered inferior to films. Maybe not the series but the reality shows of Indian television have surpassed even the biggest films in terms of eyeballs and the revenues they generate. So it is no surprise that the talent associated with these shows is compensated handsomely. In fact, the host of one of these shows is the highest paid TV star in India, raking in Rs 12 crore each week.

India’s highest paid ‘TV star’ is...

Salman Khan emerges as the highest-paid Indian celebrity on television courtesy his stint as the host of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. As per a Times of India report, the actor charged Rs 6 crore per episode to appear on Weekend Ka Vaar in Bigg Boss 17. This meant that Salman was taking home a healthy Rs 12 crore per week and over Rs 200 crore for the entire season. That is a sum mot heroes don’t charge for their films. Reports had earlier claimed that Salman was making Rs 1000 crore per season for Bigg Boss but they were debunked with the star himself poking fun at those figures in 2023.

How ahead Salman Khan is of Kapil Sharma, Rupali Ganguly and other TV stars

Given Bigg Boss’ immense popularity and Salman’s pull in the show, his stardom eclipses any TV star of India currently. Kapil Sharma, for instance, earns arouns Rs 50 lakh per episode for The Kapil Sharma Show and its Netflix successor as well. Rupali Ganguly, the highest-paid TV actress, earns around Rs 3 lakh per episode for Anupamaa. Other high-paid TV stars such as Hina Khan and Ram Kapoor all earn in the Rs 1.5-2 lakh per episode range.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.