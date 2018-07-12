India’s first trans beauty queen Nitasha Biswas in a dating show

Brought up in a conservative Bengali family, Nitasha had a sex change operation at 22 and at 26, she won the crown as India’s first trans-beauty queen.

Nitasha Biswas, born a boy and now a woman by choice, is making her debut on TV with the show Dating In The Dark. Brought up in a conservative Bengali family, Nitasha had a sex change operation at 22 and at 26, she won the crown as India’s first trans-beauty queen. Asked if she managed to find love, she said, “Though I didn’t find love on the two dates I went, I could confess to the second one about my journey on national television without any hesitation.” Aware that the road ahead is not easy, she says, “Being a trans-woman in India, rejections — whether from family, friends, workplace or even whom we fall in love with –— are a part of our lives. I believe, love has no gender and it is this positive attitude and confidence that lets me believe, I will find my soulmate.”