India's highest paid TV actress, is married to a millionaire, earns huge amount per week, her fees is...

Headlines

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration: Last date to apply at jeemain.nta.ac.in

Microsoft gets a seat in OpenAI’s board as CEO Sam Altman returns

Vignesh Shivan gifts Nayanthara Mercedes Maybach worth over Rs 3 crore, she calls it 'the most sweetest birthday gift'

'Benefits of central schemes should...': Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar heaps praises on PM Modi

Man whose net worth went down by Rs 210000 crore in one year, comes to push his Rs 18 lakh crore firm, he is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Not Salman Khan, this celebrity will reportedly host Weekend Ka Vaar this week on Bigg Boss 17

JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Registration: Last date to apply at jeemain.nta.ac.in

Microsoft gets a seat in OpenAI’s board as CEO Sam Altman returns

9 quotes on life to inspire you

8 reasons to add radish pods (mogri) in your winter diet

Top 8 highest-grossing movies of Ranbir Kapoor 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Not Salman Khan, this celebrity will reportedly host Weekend Ka Vaar this week on Bigg Boss 17

Vignesh Shivan gifts Nayanthara Mercedes Maybach worth over Rs 3 crore, she calls it 'the most sweetest birthday gift'

India's highest paid TV actress, is married to a millionaire, earns huge amount per week, her fees is...

HomeTelevision

Television

India's highest paid TV actress, is married to a millionaire, earns huge amount per week, her fees is...

He is the Managing Director of Mahavir Inspire Group, a multifaceted enterprise involved in various sectors, including coal trading, washery operations, logistics, power generation, diamonds, and real estate.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 09:37 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TV actress Ankita Lokhande, who is known for her role in Pavitra Rishta starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput and her Bollywood debut film Manikarnika opposite Kangana Ranaut is now once again grabbing headlines for her stint in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17. 

Ankita Lokhande has participated in Bigg Boss 17 along with her husband Vicky Jain. Today, we will tell you what Ankita Lokhande is charging per week as fees for her stay in Bigg Boss 17. As per a report in Times Now, Ankita Lokhande is charging Rs 12 per week for Bigg Boss 17 making her one of the highest-paid actresses on television. 

This amount is reported in the media and is not confirmed by either Ankita Lokhande's team or the makers of Bigg Boss. Speaking about Ankita Lokhande's game in the show, she sure seems to be a favourite of Bigg Boss and Salman Khan who constantly try to up her game. 

On the other hand, Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain is also a contestant on the show and is being called the 'dark horse' in the game. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married in December 2021. While Ankita Lokhande is a well-known face in the industry, not much is known about Vicky Jain. 

Let us tell you that Vicky Jain is a successful businessman who holds an MBA degree and is an accomplished entrepreneur. He is the Managing Director of Mahavir Inspire Group, a multifaceted enterprise involved in various sectors, including coal trading, washery operations, logistics, power generation, diamonds, and real estate. 

He completed his education with a degree in Economics from the Savitribai Phule Pune University and then pursued an MBA from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies. 

Vicky Jain is the owner of coal washeries in Janjgir. The estimated net worth of his business is around Rs 100 crore. Apart from this, his family business is spread across real estate too and they have a firm name Mahavir Builders and Promoters. He was also the owner of the Box Cricket League (BCL) team, Mumbai Tigers. 

READ | These sisters started their Bollywood career in same year, one became superstar, other quit acting and is now living...

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

These superstars' extra marital affair made global news, Vatican condemned it, parliament tried to ban them from country

Delhi-NCR air pollution: AQI improves to 'poor' category after rains in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram; more showers likely

Chamak trailer: Musical thriller revolves around young rapper who discovers his lost family, unravels father's death

Shop teddy bears on Amazon and snuggle up with furry friend

This Indian airport to end gadgets-in-tray security checking system soon; check all details here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Munawar Faruqui, UK07 Rider, Sunny Arya: Meet Bigg Boss 17 contestants, know what they do

In pics: Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar take blessings at Pracheen Hanuman Temple in Patna ahead of 12th Fail release

From Leke Prabhu Ka Naam to Swag Se Swagat: 5 times Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made fans groove to their songs

Watch: 7 times when Salman Khan lost his cool, lashed out at Bigg Boss contestants

In pics: Ram Charan, Allu Arjun attend Varun Tej-Layanva Tripathi's star-studded cocktail party in Italy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE