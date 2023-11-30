India's highest paid TV actress, is married to a millionaire, earns huge amount per week, her fees is...

He is the Managing Director of Mahavir Inspire Group, a multifaceted enterprise involved in various sectors, including coal trading, washery operations, logistics, power generation, diamonds, and real estate.

TV actress Ankita Lokhande, who is known for her role in Pavitra Rishta starring the late Sushant Singh Rajput and her Bollywood debut film Manikarnika opposite Kangana Ranaut is now once again grabbing headlines for her stint in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 17.

Ankita Lokhande has participated in Bigg Boss 17 along with her husband Vicky Jain. Today, we will tell you what Ankita Lokhande is charging per week as fees for her stay in Bigg Boss 17. As per a report in Times Now, Ankita Lokhande is charging Rs 12 per week for Bigg Boss 17 making her one of the highest-paid actresses on television.

This amount is reported in the media and is not confirmed by either Ankita Lokhande's team or the makers of Bigg Boss. Speaking about Ankita Lokhande's game in the show, she sure seems to be a favourite of Bigg Boss and Salman Khan who constantly try to up her game.

On the other hand, Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain is also a contestant on the show and is being called the 'dark horse' in the game. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married in December 2021. While Ankita Lokhande is a well-known face in the industry, not much is known about Vicky Jain.

Let us tell you that Vicky Jain is a successful businessman who holds an MBA degree and is an accomplished entrepreneur. He is the Managing Director of Mahavir Inspire Group, a multifaceted enterprise involved in various sectors, including coal trading, washery operations, logistics, power generation, diamonds, and real estate.

He completed his education with a degree in Economics from the Savitribai Phule Pune University and then pursued an MBA from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies.

Vicky Jain is the owner of coal washeries in Janjgir. The estimated net worth of his business is around Rs 100 crore. Apart from this, his family business is spread across real estate too and they have a firm name Mahavir Builders and Promoters. He was also the owner of the Box Cricket League (BCL) team, Mumbai Tigers.

