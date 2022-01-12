Hot Nia Sharma dances with Rickshaw drivers on her song 'Phoonk Le'

Actress Nia Sharma is leaving no stone unturned in promoting her latest single 'Phoonk Le.' After promoting the song on 'Bigg Boss,' on a Pan-beedi shop, Nia goes a step ahead and promote the song with Auto-Rickshaw drivers. The actress was seen in a sunny afternoon, shaking legs with rickshwallahs on her song.

Watch the video here

While Nia danced with the drivers gracefully, netizens took her case, and few of them trolled her. One user commented, "Comedy road show chal raha hai kya ..??" Another one commented, "Mask pehn lete mam toh achha hota." A few pointed out that Sharma didn't care to put her mask on during the promotion and one of them said, "Dusri urfi javed."

Recently Nia shared in an interview that she had a fair share of her struggle, and she literally begged for her money. "You work your a** off and you are begging for your payments. I have gone through that and I have fought. Like, ugly fights." She further asserted, "I was the person, call it my bachpana (childishness) or whatever, I used to stand outside the studio. ‘Until my payment is made, I will not work.’ Yes, I have given those ultimatums because there was no other way my payment was going to be made. We have been made to beg, to cry and to plead.”

Sharma even confessed that she had meltdowns and cried over her bloating stomach, "I have bloating issues, I have phases or maybe not, maybe it was in my head that I am a girl who was thin all the time but it cannot happen. It took me years to come to terms with the fact that I cannot have a flat belly 365 days a year. It is not possible, I will eat, I will put water in my body, it will bloat. Mere bas woh issues hai and somehow sometimes, I can’t deal with them. I end up crying, I have meltdowns."



