From 'Game of Thrones' to 'Patrick Melrose,' predictions for shows that will get Emmys 2018 nominations

This year's Primetime Emmy Awards nominations will be announced on Thursday, July 12. The ever-expanding universe of the small screen produced some great content last year. The hot favourites like Game of Thrones, Stranger Things kept the viewers on toes upon their return, while new entries like HBO's Barry, Amazon's Marvelous Mrs Maisel found their fandom. Netflix, HBO, FX will be the big networks battling it out when the nominations come out. NBC will try to make room with their family saga This Is Us and the revived version of Will and Grace. Hulu will be in contention with The Handmaid's Tale and The Looming Tower, while ABC will push forward with The Good Doctor. Here are a few predictions with regards to who will make the cut when nominations come out.

Game of Thrones

The hugely popular show created by David Benioff and DB Weiss is back with a bang after a hiatus of one year. Ever since it first debuted in 2011 it has been nominated repeatedly every year with the exception of last year. Game of Thrones looks incredibly promising this year with the debut of its latest season. The acting category predictions include Peter Dinkage and Nicolaj Coster –Waldau for supporting actor. With kit Harrington moving out of the supporting actor category he might just join the lead actor category. Apart from acting nominations game of thrones might also be eligible in other categories like writing, directing, casting and cinematography.

Westworld

Westworld is guaranteed to be a major player in the 2018 nominations. The show created by celebrated creator Jonathan Nolan is expected to be nominated in a host of categories. The most popular being the best drama category. Amongst the acting categories, Evan Rachel Wood is expected to be nominated for the ‘outstanding lead actress in drama series’ and Jeffery wright for the best actor category. In addition, Thandie Newton and Anthony Hopkins are also in the running for the supporting actor/actress categories.

Atlanta

The second season of the enthralling comedy series written and directed by Donald Glover is back at the Emmys. It is expected to win a nomination in several categories, namely best comedy series and best actor. Donald Glover might once again face the heat with an Emmy nomination in the best actor in a comedy series category. In addition, Brian Tyree Henry is predicted to be nominated for the supporting actor category and his counterpart Zazie Beetz for the supporting actress role.

Black-ish

The comedy-drama famous for its hilarious gags and wit is hoping to come back to the Emmy’s after a two-year streak. With the show ‘veep’ out of the race this year there are

enough categories for black-ish to sinks its hands into. In the lead actors category, Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis are expected to receive nominations.

This Is Us

The show that won hearts with its passionate narrative is all set to win hearts in the race for the nominations. The show is predicted to dominate the acting categories with leads Mandy Moore, Sterling .k. Brown and Milo Ventimiglia in the run for best actor/actress. Other predictions include Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley for supporting roles. They even might win nominations in the guest actor categories with actors Gerald McRaney and Ron Cephas Jones.

Stranger Things

With Millie Bobby Brown embracing her inner goth, the second season by Duffer brothers was one of the best gifts of Halloween last year. The show is a strong contender for best drama series, best-supporting actress for Brown, and best supporting actor for David Harbour. Noah Schnapp who plays Will might upset Harbour in this category.

The Crown

The second season of the Netflix original found more takers than the previous one. The marital struggle of the Queen and a sneak peek into the upbringing of Duke of Edinburgh heightened the drama of the series. The inclusion of John F Kennedy and Jackie Kenndy, along with the Armstrong chapter in the life of Princess Margaret added the dash of spice to the rather demure story. Claire Foy, Matthew Goode, Michael C Hall could be the contenders for best actress in drama series and best guest appearance categories respectively.

The Handmaid's Tale -

Hulu hit the jackpot with this small screen adaptation of Margaret Atwood's novel. Elisabeth Moss won Golden Globes for her portrayal of Offred that makes her a naturally strong contender for best actress category. The buzz around the second season must have helped the first season during the voting time. Alexis Bledel, Ann Dowd also have a strong chance of making into supporting actress category.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan became a fan-favourite with her portrayal of Miriam "Midge" Maisel who takes to the stage to outrage about her failing marriage but ends being a pathbreaker in 1950's stand-up comedy scene in New York City. Brosnahan will surely be a contender in the best actress in the comedy category, while the show will make its way into best comedy series line up. Alex Borstein could fetch another nomination in best-supporting actress category.

Patrick Melrose

Benedict Cumberbatch's second TV outing in the last year (Child in Time is the first) Patrick Melrose should definitely pick up nominations in best-limited series, best actor in limited series for Cumberbatch and best-supporting actress for Jennifer Jason Leigh. The TV adaptation of Edward St Aubyn brilliantly showcases the stuffiness of Britain's upper class and the boy's struggle with the child abuse and subsequent substance abuse.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

The second season that focuses on the murder of the designer Gianni Versace is the latest offering in the crime anthology television series. Already a strong contender in Emmy

history, it is set to come back again in the form a nomination in the limited series category. It might bag various acting nominations, with Darren Criss being nominated for ‘lead actor in a limited series’. Edgar Ramirez as the famous Designer might also be in the running for the best supporting actor nomination.