Falaq Naazz-Avinash Sachdev slam Jiya Shankar-Jad Hadid for ‘Mr & Mrs Sachdev’ comment in BB OTT 2: 'Aasteen ke saanp'

Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naazz fume with anger after Jad Hadid, Jiya Shankar's 'Mr & Mrs Sachdev' comment.

Recently, Avinash Sachdev expressed his feelings, and likeness towards Falaq Naazz to her and the latter wanted to keep things to friendship only. In the live feed, Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid were seen teasing the two as they were chatting together and passed a comment which left them angry.

In the live feed, Falaq Naazz and Avinash Sachdev were talking about the recipe of making Samosa and were looking at each other intensively while talking. Jad Hadid joked, “Mr & Mrs Sachdev”, Falaq heard it and said, “Yeh chappal fek ke marungi. (I'll hit you with these slippers).”

Avinash further asked what happened to which Jiya Shankar repeated it loudly which made Falaq angry and she said, “Aaj ke baad yeh baat nikalna mat apne muh se. Limit me raho (don' say this again. stay within your limit).” Avinash added, “Aap log bhi baithe hai, did we say anything? Have some sense, please don't say this again.”

Jad Hadid explains that they are just joking and said, “Don't get upset, you two are just looking nice sitting together. We are joking.” Avinash replied, “Can you just shut the f**k up.”

Later Avinash and Falaq were seen discussing the incident and said, “Failane wale bhi yahi dono hai saare rumours (these two only spread these rumours).". Avinash added, "We only entertained them before." To this, Falaq replied, "Aasteen ke saanp hai dono."

Meanwhile, Cyrus Broacha had to make an emergency exit from Salman Khan’s show, and Avinash, Falaq Naazz, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Pooja Bhatt are nominated for this week and will be fighting for their survival in the house.

