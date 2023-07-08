Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev confesses feelings for Falaq Naazz, says ‘second week se hi…’

Avinash Sachdev confesses feelings for Falaq Naazz

Bigg Bods OTT 2 contestants Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naazz are currently grabbing headlines because of the increasing closeness between the two. Jad Hadid was also seen teasing them and the two were blushing. Now, Avinash has finally confessed his feelings for Falaq.

In a new promo of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naazz are seen sitting in the garden and Avinash can be seen confessing his feelings for her. In the promo, the actor was heard saying, “Mujhe tum acchi lagti ho. Yeh feelings second-week se hi shuru hui aur aapne pace ke hisab se badhti gyi aur mujhe yeh cheez bolni chahiye tumhe, agar mai kal yahan se chala jaata hun toh tumhe yeh cheez pata honi chahiye (I like you. These feelings started from the second week and accelerated at its own pace. I should tell you this because if I go home tomorrow, you should know this).”

Falaq Naazz was seen blushing and continuously smiling after hearing the sweet confession from Avinash Sachdev. Though the actress didn’t respond to the same, however, if they both get saved this week from elimination, it might be the start of a new love story in the house.

cre_Trending

For the unversed, except for Abhishek Malhan and Jiya Shankar, all the housemates including Avinash Sachdev, Pooja Bhatt, Manisha Rani, Cyrus, Falaq Naazz, Bebika Dhurve, Jad Hadid are nominated for this week and it will be interesting to see who would make the exit from the house this week.

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, Shehnaaz Gill be gracing the show to promote her new song Yaar Ka Sataya Hua Hai. Salman Khan and Shehnaaz Gill share a fun bond, so if the reports are true, this Weekend Ka Vaar will be full of drama and entertainment.

Read Why Bebika Dhurve and Jad Hadid are likely to taste Salman Khan's anger this time on Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar