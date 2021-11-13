'Dheer junior coming': Nikitin Dheer, wife Kratika Sengar to become parents, Sidharth Malhotra sends best wishes

Credit: Nikitin Dheer-Sidharth Malhotra/Instagram

‘Sherhaah’ actor Nikitin Dheer and television actress Kratika Sengar will soon become parents as the couple has announced that they are expecting their first child together. The duo shared this news with their fans and family via an Instagram post.

Nikitin Dheer, who is married to Kratika Sengar, is the son of famous actor Pankaj Dheer. Pankaj has worked in popular tv shows like ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Raja Ki Aayegi Barat’, 'Devon ke Dev… Mahadev'. Nikitin and Kratika on Saturday took to Instagram and shared the news of Sengar’s pregnancy with everyone.

While sharing a picture together, the couple wrote, “Dheer Junior coming this 2022.” Celebrities and fans flooded the comment box with wishes as soon as they announced the news. Famous tv stars including Anita Hassan Andani, Gautam Gulati, Gauahar Khan, Shrenu Parikh congratulated the couple. Gauahar Khan mentioned, “Wow! Soooooo happy for the two of u! God bless.”

Meanwhile, Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra shared good wishes for his ‘Shershaah’ co-star Nikitin Dheer, after the latter announced on social media that he and his wife Kratika Sengar are expecting their first child in 2022.

Sidharth took to his Instagram handle and shared an Instagram story in which he penned a special wish for the expecting parents along with the original post from Nikitin. The ‘Kapoor and Sons’ actor wrote, “Congratulations Guys!” and added two hearts emoticons.

For the unversed, Nikitin had portrayed the role of Major Ajay Singh Jasrotia in ‘Shershaah’, which was a film based on Kargil Hero, Vikram Batra`s life. Sidharth had played the protagonist in the biopic. On the work front, Siddharth will be next seen in ‘Mission Majnu’ alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the upcoming movie is set in the 1970s that has Sidharth essaying the role of a RAW agent (for the first time), who leads India’s operation. (With inputs from ANI)