Dalljiet Kaur moves to Kenya with Nikhil Patel, drops photos from new place: 'May there be more...'

Dalljiet Kaur is elated with her new journey and netizens have reacted to her new beginning.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 25, 2023, 08:35 PM IST

Dalljiet Kaur moves to Kenya with Nikhil Patel, drops photos from new place: 'May there be more...'
Dalljiet Kaur-Nikhil Patel

Television actress Dalljiet Kaur got married to UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel on March 18, and the actress has moved on to start a new life at a new place. Dalljiet have officially moved to Kenya with Nikhil and has shared the news on her social media. 

In a carousel post, Dalljiet shared the news with three photos from her new place. In the photos, Dalljiet posed with Nikhil and they both looked happy in their new world. Kaur shared the photos with the caption, "Officially moved to Kenya today. May there be more craziness… more laughters…. More beautiful memories …Let the magic begin." 

Here's the post

As soon as Dalljiet shared the post, several netizens congratulated her for the new beginnings. Nisha Rawal dropped heart emojis. Neha Laxmi shared nazar emulet emojis. A user wrote, "Wish you so much love and happiness." Another user wrote, "Welcome to Kenya. I'm your number 1 fun staying in Nairobi. I wanna meet you in person. Tag where you will be staying pleaseee na put up a party you celebrate with us." A netizen wrote, "Wishing u a very happy married life @kaurdalljiet & @niknpatel. May Allah bless both of you." Another netizen wrote, "Can’t wait to see Kenya through your lense.. congratulations you guys." 

