Abdu Rozik says 'he ate eggs' after Jad Hadid hails Falaq Naaz as 'superwoman' for eating raw onions, netizens react

Abdu Rozik entered Bigg Boss' house as a guest and got a warm welcome from the taskmaster and the housemates. Jad Hadid, Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, and Jiya Hadid stood near the main entrance and hugged him as he entered inside the house. Abdu got a bit emotional, as he was taking a tour of the house, and recalling his journey in Bigg Boss 16.

Abdu even mentioned his Mandali, Shiv Thakare, and his other gang members. While taking a walk near the BB jail, Abdu remembered how he gave jail punishment to Archana Gautam after getting miffed with her 'loud' voice. As Falaq Naaz approached to welcome Abdu, Jad and Pooja introduced her, and said that Falaq is still recovering from their last task. Jad mentioned to Abdu that Falaq had to go through the difficult task of eating raw onions. As soon as Abdu heard him, he said, "Onions nothing, I ate raw eggs."

What an Apt response by #AbduRozik

Jad - “Falak ate raw onions, she is a Strong lady”

Abdu - “Onions nothing, I ate Raw eggs”



This particular moment from the live feed caught netizens' attention, and they were quick to highlight Abdu's quirkiness and lauded his witty humour. A netizen wrote, "Falaq ki bezzati ho gayi yaar." Another netizen added, "Isko bolte hai katai zehar roast." An internet user wrote, "Akanksha did the same. Abdu showed us the reality. They are comparing eggs with onion." A fan wrote, "Exactly onion is nothing..people eat raw eggs chillies and sauces and many more even they eat eggs nuts also.. to win the task . Lol .ye log sab dekhke aaye hote h fir inko pata hota h ki kya kya hoga lekin fir bhi itna drama show me."

As far as the nominations are concerned, Akanksha Puri, Jiya Shankar and Abhishek Malhan are nominated for this week's eviction. Bigg Boss OTT 2 is currently streaming on Jio Cinema.