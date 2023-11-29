Headlines

HomeTelevision

Television

Bigg Boss 17: After Neil Bhatt and Ankita Lokhande's massive fight, Vicky Jain 'takes revenge' for his wife

Vicky Jain has nominated Neil Bhatt for the entire Bigg Boss 17 season, as per the show's latest promo. Neil and Vicky's wife Ankita Lokhande had a massive fight after the nominations on Tuesday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 29, 2023, 02:25 PM IST

The seventh week in Bigg Boss 17 started with nominations process. Bigg Boss himself nominated Khanzaadi as she constantly requested the other housemates to nominate her. Anurag Dobhal has been nominated for the entire season so he was asked to name another person from eviction, who will take another name, thus forming a chain rection until six others are nominated.

Anurag nominated Rinku Dhawan, who named Vicky Jain, who named Neil Bhatt, who named Ankita Lokhande, who named Mannara Chopra, who finally named Arun Mashettey. After the nominations, Ankita said that Neil just had to get back at Vicky and thus nominated her without any valid reason. This started a massive fight between her and Neil.

Now, in the promo for Tuesday's episode, Bigg Boss is seen asking Vicky Jain who would he nominate for the entire season and he takes Neil's name. Neil is seen getting furious and shouting at him. The audiences have dubbed it as Vicky's revenge for his wife and have appreciated him in the comments section of the promo clip on social media.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

One of them wrote, "Atleast Vicky is involved in the game and that is what expected from Big Boss contestants", while another added, "Perfect revenge for Ankita". "Vicky is a rockstar! He is so sharp, energetic, intelligent and a such a good blend of fun and fire", read another comment.

Meanwhile, as of Tuesday's episode, the housemates inside the DIL makaan are Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Samarth Jurel, Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, and Mannara Chopra. The contestants in DUM makaan are Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Rinku Dhawan, and Khanzaadi. Vicky Jain, Sunny Arya, Arun Srikanth Mashettey, Sana Raees Khan, and Anurag Dobhal are inside the DIMAAG makaan.

