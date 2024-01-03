Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar loses cool on Samarth Jurel, slaps him for mocking his mental health, netizens react- Watch

Abhishek Kumar finally lost his cool on Samarth and slapped him hard for his constant provocation. Abhishek's reaction shocked housemates, and the taskmaster is expected to punish Abhishek for his actions.

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar, who was provoked, mocked, and ridiculed by Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel, has finally lost his cool, and he slapped Samarth out of frustration. In the upcoming episode, Samarth and Isha were provoking Abhishek and mocking his mental health issue.

Apart from mocking his mental health, Samarth continues to insult Abhishek's father. In the promo video, Samarth was captured instigating Abhishek by calling him "Baap ka gutter-chaap launda." Later, Samarth throws a blanket over Abhishek. Isha jokes about his mental condition and instigates him to damage Bigg Boss' property. Abhishek tries to maintain his cool, but finally, he bursts out when Samarth mocks him during his argument with Isha Malviya. Abhishek slaps Samarth hard and leaves Arun Mahashetty, Ankita Lokhande, and other contestants shell-shocked.

As soon as the promo surfaced, it went viral on the internet, and Abhishek Kumar started trending on X (formerly Twitter). Several netizens supported Abhishek and called his action justified. A netizen wrote, "Iss ladki se #AbhishekhKumar ne pyar Kiya tha?" Another netizen wrote, "Maar sale chintu ko maar aur." One of the netizens wrote, "Action ka reaction." An internet user wrote, "I support Abhishek." Another netizen called it, "Best episode of BB17 for me. Samrth ko thappad khate hue dekh dil kush ho gaya. Abishek cup le jaye ya nahi par dil jeet liya usne."

In Tuesday's episode, Munawar advised Samarth to stop mocking and provoking Abhishek. However, Isha and Samarth, continue to insult him by going personal, insulting his family, and ridiculing his mental condition. After Anurag Dobhal's surprise eviction, Bigg Boss held a chain reaction task for the nomination. After the task, the contestants nominated for this week's eviction are Munawar, Arun, Aoora, Ayesha Khan, Abhishek and Samarth. Bigg Boss 17 is currently airing on Colors and streaming on JioCinema.