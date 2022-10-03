Bigg Boss 16 updates: Sajid Khan, MC Stan, Gautam Vig, Gori Nagori, Shiv Thakare get nominated for elimination

Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 updates: On the second day, Bigg Boss surprised the housemates with an open nomination, and six contestants, Sajid Khan, Gautam Singh Vig, MC Stan, Gori Nagori, Shiv Thakare, and Archana Pradhan were nominated for elimination. At the start of the game, Nimrit Kaur got embroiled with other housemates as they were not doing their household chores.

Later, Tina, Addu, and Shiv Thakre were having a conversation at the dining table. Dutta asked Abdu, "Can I be your date?" Abdu got shocked, and asked, "What." Tina proposed to Abdu for marriage, and Rozik started blushing. Datta continued to tease the singer and said that she 'loves' his smile.

Later, Bigg Boss called all the housemates in the garden area for announced open nominations. He called a fire artist and asked the contestants to pick two names of their choice that they want to nominate. Shalin Bhanot nominated Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik, and this left the director miffed over his choice. Soundarya Sharma also nominated Abdu, and the singer is surprised over his nomination.

Let's take a quick look at the nominated contestants

Bigg Boss states that Soundrya Sharma, Tina Dutta, and Manya Singh have tried to be over-smart, and said sorry after nominating contestants. Thus, he orders them to look after the entire household chores before his next announcement.

After Bigg Boss announced the nominated contestants, Sajid Khan confronted Shalin and asked his reason for nominating him. Shalin added that he thinks that Sajid is more fortunate than other contestants, and he will not get eliminated. Sajid didn't buy Bhanot's explanation, and later on, they had another argument. Sajid warned Shalin not to play games with him, and Shalin lost his cool with Khan. The first elimination will take place this weekend. It will be interesting to see, who will become the first eliminated contestant of Bigg Boss 16.