Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Choudhary's father not happy with Salman Khan scolding her, says 'thoda zyada gussa kar dete hai'

Bigg Boss 16 contestant Priyanka Choudhary’s younger brother Yogesh, who recently entered the controversial house, revealed that his father is not very happy with Salman Khan scolding her sister.

While speaking to Etimes TV, talking about the Weekend ka Vaar episode and Salman Khan bashing Priyanka, he stated, “Papa was also saying the other day at home that he feels Salman sir thoda zyada gussa kar dete hai (Salman scolds her very much sometimes). ” He further added, “I feel Papa Salman sir se zyada age ke hai toh woh bol sakte hain. I feel parents ko thoda lagta bhi hai zyada (I think our father is elder than Salman sir so he can say, I also feel parents feel really bad when their kids get scolded ).”

While talking about Priyanka, he said, “But I think Priyanka di is playing really well and if Salman sir scolds di also then it is for her own good. She takes it in a positive manner and improves her game too.”

Earlier, in one of the episodes, Priyanka Choudhary went to the confession room and said, “I am simple girl jise shadi bhi karni hai, ghar basana hai. Ankit ke case ko lekar main zaada emotional ho rahi hu aur is poore cheez mein main galat padd gai. Logon ke liye meri image yahi hojaegi ki bahut chik chik karti hai (I want to get married, settle down. I am getting too emotional about Ankit and I feel stuck in all of it. That's how people will think of me now that I nag a lot).”

Recently, during the Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Nimrit Kaur’s father accused Priyanka Choudhary of targeting her daughter. He also said her fans are spreading hate against Nimrit. In return, Priyanka’s team issued an official statement.

Priyanka’s team replied, “We are deeply hurt by the statements made by Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's father in yesterday's episode. Sir, this immense love that she's showered across the nation is EARNED not bought. From making her win the MyGlamm contest using 'zero bots' (yes, we can proudly and confidently say that), to making history with 4 million tweets- we can assure you that it's all very real and is a result of the blood, sweat and tears of the entire fandom" She earned every single fan's love because she's truly JANTA Kl JAAN!”

