'Bigg Boss 15': Vishal Kotian calls Shamita Shetty 'maal', leaves actress shocked

Salman Khan hosted 'Bigg Boss 15' was riddled with controversies after media persons questioned contestants during the press conference. Vishal Kotian was also exposed by media persons who informed Shamita Shetty that the former made fun of her relationship with Raqesh Bapat. Vishal Kotian later also said sorry to Shamita's family and Raqesh for saying things such about her. However, Vishal then again calls Shamita 'maal' and the actress is in complete shock.

After the press conference was over, Vishal also tried to justify his 'maal' comment towards Shamita and said that 'maal' is not a bad word and that he often calls Neha Bhasin and Tejasswi Prakash the same as well.

Vishal can be seen discussing with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi. While Karan jokes that Vishal cannot call Tejasswi his 'maal' as his own 'maal', Tejasswi slams Vishal and asks him to stop using that word. Karan later understands the situation and also apologises to Tejasswi.

Rebuking Vishal, Tejasswi says, "You can't call me a maal. It is not the right word. You can't objectify a girl. Don't say that. It is extremely objectifying a girl. I am telling you both very politely, don't say that word, it will take me only a second to lose it. Don't justify."

However, Vishal, not backing down, argues with Tejasswi while referencing the song 'Tu cheez badi hai mast mast'. To this, the actress says, "Cheez, you are objectifying a girl. woh zamaane gaye jab aise song bante the... woh woh waala time tha 'Tu haan kar ya na kar tu hai meri Kiran', that phase has gone and you cannot call me a 'maal'. Please end the topic and since you guys are my friend, I am explaining you very politely."