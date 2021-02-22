Headlines

'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina Dilaik describes victory as 'most beautiful thing that can ever happen'

Interestingly, 'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina Dilaik was the only contestant who completed a stay of almost five months in the house.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 22, 2021, 08:03 AM IST

'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina Dilaik says her only mantra behind participating in Salman Khan's controversial reality show was to touch everyone's heart with an honest gameplan, adding that she is already missing the house where she stayed for over 100 days.

Rubina took home Rs 36 lakh and the 'Bigg Boss' trophy on being crowned the winner of the reality show on Sunday night. She defeated Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, and Aly Goni.

"I had always prayed that I would reach the finale because my only mantra was that I want to touch everyone's heart by living honestly. Winning the trophy was about 'kismat ka khel', I had left it to destiny but when I meet the hard work it is the most beautiful thing that can ever happen," Rubina told IANS.

See Rubina's Instagram post after winning 'Bigg Boss 14' here.

Interestingly, Rubina was the only contestant who completed a stay of almost five months in the Salman Khan show. Now that she returns home with the trophy, she is already missing the 'Bigg Boss' house.

"I am missing the house. Now I feel that I can't go back in, so the whole missing feeling is kicking in. I am actually missing the house already," Rubina said.

Ask about what does she plan to do with the amount she won on the show, Rubina said, "I have the trophy on my lap like my baby and I did not realise that I have got a winning amount, too! So, honestly, I don't know what I will do."

Rubina has had her share of friends and foes in the house. Does she plan to be friends with former housemates out of the show?

"I am out with a clean slate and I am looking forward to building good and healthy relationships here onwards," she said.

