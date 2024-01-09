Ankita Lokhande left in shock as her in-laws drag her late father after she kicks Vicky Jain in BB17: 'Meri maa...'

Vicky Jain's mother confronted Ankita Lokhande over their arguments in Bigg Boss 17. However, the actress was shocked after learning that her father-in-law passed a comment on her late father.

Bigg Boss 17 will host housemates' family members this week, and the first two family members that will grace the show are Ankita Lokhande's mother, Vandana Pandis Lokhande, and Vicky Jain's mother, Ranjana Jain. As expected, Vicky's mom confronts Ankita over her behaviour towards Vicky, but Ankita is shocked by the reaction

Why does Ankita Lokhande get shocked by her in-laws' reactions?

In the promo, Vicky's mom is seen talking about the incident when Ankita kicked Vicky. Sr Jain says, "Jis din tumne laat maari thi na. Papa ne turant tumhari mummy ko phone kiye 'Tum apne pati ko aisi hi laat maarti thi?' (When you kicked Vicky, your father-in-law, called your mom and asked, 'Have you also kicked your husband like that?'). This revelation hurts Ankita because she lost her father recently. The actress quickly expresses her discontent and says, "Mummy ko phone karne ki kya zaroorat thi. Meri maa akeli hai waha. Mere papa ki death hui hai mumma, Aapne mummy-papa ko bolo please (Why was it necessary to call my mom, she's all alone. My father passed away. Please don't drag them in this)."

Here's the video

As soon as the promo was out, several netizens slammed Vicky's mother, and called out her reaction to their fight 'rude' and 'distasteful'. A netizen wrote, "The fact that Vicky's family called Ankita's mom to ask such a rubbish question shows their downgraded class! That seems so disrespectful. Can't even think of how Ankita and her family must be dealing with Vicky and his family outside!" Another netizen wrote, "Yeh Anku ki saas bilkul chalti firti red flag hai. Aisi saas Bhagwan kisi ko na de." One of the netizens wrote, "Ankita apni saas ko dominate karti hai. And TV par disrespect karti hai to ghar mein to kya he kiya hoga.

#AnkitaLokhande ne paise ke liye #VickyJain se shadi ki aur vicky ne TV par aane ke liye. Bichari mummy ki faltu mein band baj rahi."

The upcoming episode will also have a nomination special, and Mannara is shocked, as her 'good friend' Vicky Jain nominates her for the eviction.