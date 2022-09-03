Amid pregnancy rumours, Ankita Lokhande opens up about having a baby, says 'abhi toh main...

Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande finally shared her views about becoming parents with her husband Vicky Jain. While gracing the dance reality show DID Super Moms, Ankita gave a special performance on stage with her judge Urmila Matondkar, and actress Usha Nadkarni. The trio performed the title song of Urmila's hit film Rangeela (1995).

After the performance, host Jay Bhanushali took this as an opportunity to ask Ankita about her plans of becoming a 'super mom.' Jay quipped, "Bata bhi do kab super mom aap ban rahi hain." Ankita replied back in a funny baby voice and said, "Abhi to main baby hoon, khud baby hoon." Usha, who has played Ankita's on-screen mother-in-law, and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's mother in the show Pavitra Rishta reacted to Ankita and asked her to sit on her lap, as she is such a cute baby. This made Ankita, co-judge Remo D'Souza and others laugh out loud.

Here's the video

Her views have come weeks after the audience speculation over Ankita's pregnancy. Last month, she took her hubby to a pool party and posted pictures from there. Vicky is seen holding Ankita's tummy in one picture, leading some fans to believe the couple is expecting a baby.

During the same episode of DID Super Moms, One of the contestants pays tribute to the late Sushant Singh Rajput, who played Manav in Pavitra Rishta, in a brand-new episode teaser. Ankita, who not only dated but also worked with Sushant, bursts into tears at this.

Contestant Sadhana Mishra and her choreographer may be seen in the ZEE TV video performing on the song Kitni Baatein from the movie Lakshya. Ankita and Usha can be seen obviously sad as memories of Sushant Singh Rajput are aired in the background on a large screen. Ankita then says, “Woh bohot close ek dost tha…sab kuch tha. Aur woh jaha bhi hai bohot khush hai I am sure. God bless him."