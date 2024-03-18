Adrishyam trailer: Eijaz Khan’s ‘invisible hero’ is on a mission to save country in spy thriller

Eijaz Khan and Divyanka Tripathi's upcoming show Adrishyam-The Invisible Heroes' trailer has fans excited.

Eijaz Khan and Divyanka Tripathi are all set to entertain the fans with their new show Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes. The makers of the show recently dropped the trailer of the show, which gives a glimpse into the life of 'unseen hero' Eijaz.

The trailer shows how a spy while being with his family is never off duty and dives into the challenges they have to face to protect the nation. It shows Eijaz planting a tracker on a truck which might be a threat to the nation while lying about his job to his wife. Divyanka Tripathi will be seen essaying the role of Inspector Parvati Sehgal and Khan portrays the role of Ravi Verma. Sharing the trailer, Sony LIV wrote on Instagram, "Unseen heroes. Unsung battles. Meet Ravi Verma, the guardian who keeps our nation safe!

Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes, streaming from 11th April only on Sony LIV."

Eijaz Khan expressed his excitement about his role as Ravi Verma in Adrishyam, stating, "Adrishyam brings me a very exciting opportunity to play a character whose love for his country stands above everything. Ravi Verma embodies strength, determination, and commitment to protect his nation and brings the story of unseen heroes who work the people 24x7. It is an absolute pleasure to portray a character who speaks volumes about patriotism".

Earlier, in the teaser, Divyanka Tripathi was also seen hunting the enemies down in a mall and then continuing her shopping with her daughter while informing her senior about discarding the potential threat. The teaser impressed the netizens and made them excited and now the intriguing trailer has fans rooting for the show.

Helmed by Anshuman Kishore Singh, Adrishyam-The Invisible Heroes, also stars Swaroopa Ghosh, Tarun Anand, Chirag Mehra, Roshnee Rai, Parag Chadha, Zara Khan, Shriya Jha. Produced by Sachin Pandey and Adity Pandey, the spy thriller show is set to stream on Sony LIV from April 11, every Thursday and Friday at 8 pm.