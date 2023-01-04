Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India launch tomorrow: How to watch it live

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G will be launched in India tomorrow (January 5). The new Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G will be the one of the models in the series that also comprises Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G and Redmi Note 12 5G. The Xiaomi Redmi Note series are known to offer flagship features at reasonable prices. The Redmi Note series phones are quite popular in the Indian market and the netizens are getting excited for the launch of Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G lineup launch. Although the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G series will make its India debut tomorrow, it is already available for sale in China, revealing key details about the phones. Apart from this, Xiaomi has also detailed key specs of the smartphones.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India launch event will begin at 12:00 noon on January 5, 2023. You can turn on a notification to get an alert about the launch by heading to Xiaomi’s website. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G launch event will be livestreamed on YouTube for viewers across the country. To catch the live updates from the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India launch, you can watch the livestream below.

Xiaomi has confirmed that this year, the standard model in the new lineup, Redmi Note 12, will be sold via Amazon and the Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G will be available on Flipkart. The USP of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G is the 200MP camera with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) that the brand is advertising. The teaser of the new lineup has also shown the smartphones will be available in three colour options - Grey, Blue and Green.