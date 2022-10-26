WhatsApp to soon roll out blur tool for THESE users, here's how it works

(Picture: wabetainfo)

A picture blurring function is reportedly being made available to WhatsApp Desktop Beta customers by the Meta-owned instant messaging service WhatsApp. Previously solely available on the platform's mobile app, WhatsApp this year added photo editing tools to its Web and desktop apps. Prior to sending, users can modify their images and apply stickers using these tools. According to a report from WABetaInfo, users will now have access to an additional tool in their picture editors that will enable them to blur out any undesired or sensitive information from images before sharing them with others, albeit this feature is only available to Desktop Beta version users.

The most recent image blurring capabilities tool for Desktop Beta users suggests that WhatsApp, which has just added media auto-downloading control tools for WhatsApp users on Desktop, is working diligently to improve the WhatsApp Desktop (electron) version. In June of this year, WABetaInfo announced for the first time that the image blurring function was being developed for Desktop Beta users. The feature is currently being rolled out to WhatsApp Desktop Beta users, according to the website.

Also read: www.dnaindia.com/business/report-elon-musk-informs-co-investors-about-closing-twitter-s-deal-on-friday-2995878

Users will have the choice to blur the entire image or select any specific granular area that they wish to hide with the alternate blur tool, the report said.

Users of the WhatsApp Desktop Beta version can see if they have access to the functionality by sending a picture and seeing if the blur button appears on the new sketching tool. According to the report, users might have to wait until a subsequent update if the option isn't now visible in order to access the tool.