Headlines

Explained: How Uniform Civil Code can have impact on age of consent, marriage-divorce laws in India?

WhatsApp rolls out new design for Apple iPhone users with latest update

Delhi: Yamuna above danger mark, evacuation begins in flood-prone areas

Mahindra Thar cousin was first micro SUV in India, now faces competition from Hyundai Exter

Delhi housing scheme: 2-BHK flats in Dwarka sold out, ‘heavy demand’ for remaining units, check 1,2,3-BHK prices

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Explained: How Uniform Civil Code can have impact on age of consent, marriage-divorce laws in India?

WhatsApp rolls out new design for Apple iPhone users with latest update

Delhi: Yamuna above danger mark, evacuation begins in flood-prone areas

7 Bollywood films starring Shah Rukh Khan as bad guy 

7 health benefits of papaya (papita)

Shah Rukh Khan's gang of girls in Jawan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

DNA | Religious freedom report or propaganda report; why is India mentioned in every report of US?

DNA | In Delhi vs Centre, win for Kejriwal as SC says Delhi govt controls administrative services

Railways seek CBI probe in Odisha train accident, Amit Shah meets wrestlers, WTC Final & more | DAN News Wrap, June 5

Bigg Boss OTT 2: These five contestants are nominated for eviction in fourth week

'Maine dhamki se unse shaadi karvali': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says Shekhar Kapur cheated on her, makes shocking claims

Jawan prevue: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sreedhar Pillai call Shah Rukh Khan's film fire, say Atlee's Hindi debut is 'rocking'

Homeindia

india

WhatsApp rolls out new design for Apple iPhone users with latest update

To check the new translucent effect, you can go to any section of the application.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 09:57 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

WhatsApp has started to roll out a new design for Apple iPhone users. The new WhatsApp design for Apple iPhone features a translucent tab bar and navigation bar. To check the new translucent effect, you can go to any section of the application. If you have not received the new design yet, you should install the latest version of WhatsApp.

As per WABetaInfo, you may need to restart the app once after downloading the new update for the new interface. "If you don't have this feature, note that some accounts may receive it over the coming weeks, as indicated in the official changelog," the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, the messaging platform was widely rolling out a redesigned sticker and GIF picker on iOS. The official changelog of the application mentioned that an updated sticker tray with improved navigation is now available on the platform.

This updated feature lets users scroll the picker upwards, allowing them to easily access a larger grid of items. (with inputs from IANS)

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bawaal trailer: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor battle their 'inner conflict' in Nitesh Tiwari's directorial

Meet Atlee, director of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, who has a unique 3 Idiots connection, helmed 3 blockbusters for Vijay

Arshad Warsi says 'thank you, you just saved me’ after he gets replaced from film without his knowledge

Hyundai Exter vs Tata Punch vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Price comparison of micro SUVs

Meet Adipurush's Kumbhakarna actor Lavi Pajni, a 6'10", 140kg giant who eats 20 rotis, 25 eggs, 1 kg chicken per day

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE