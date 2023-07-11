WhatsApp rolls out new design for Apple iPhone users with latest update

To check the new translucent effect, you can go to any section of the application.

WhatsApp has started to roll out a new design for Apple iPhone users. The new WhatsApp design for Apple iPhone features a translucent tab bar and navigation bar. To check the new translucent effect, you can go to any section of the application. If you have not received the new design yet, you should install the latest version of WhatsApp.

As per WABetaInfo, you may need to restart the app once after downloading the new update for the new interface. "If you don't have this feature, note that some accounts may receive it over the coming weeks, as indicated in the official changelog," the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, the messaging platform was widely rolling out a redesigned sticker and GIF picker on iOS. The official changelog of the application mentioned that an updated sticker tray with improved navigation is now available on the platform.

This updated feature lets users scroll the picker upwards, allowing them to easily access a larger grid of items. (with inputs from IANS)