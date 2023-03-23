Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

WhatsApp launches new app with faster speeds and improved calling

WhatsApp has also introduced a new WhatsApp beta experience for Android tablets. The company is also launching a new, faster app for Mac desktops that is currently in the early stages of beta.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 23, 2023, 10:21 AM IST

WhatsApp launches new app with faster speeds and improved calling
WhatsApp

WhatsApp is one the most popular messaging platforms across the globe with millions of users relying on the app for day to day communication. In the last couple of years, the messaging app extended its users base by launching a web version and a desktop app for users. Now, WhatsApp has launched a brand new app for Windows that loads faster and is built with an interface familiar to WhatsApp and Windows users. You can host group video calls with up to 8 people and audio calls with up to 32 people. The company will continue to increase these limits over time.

WhatsApp is the largest platform to provide a fully end-to-end encrypted experience that allows cross-platform communication between mobile phones, computers, tablets and more. This means that your personal messages, media, and calls are always end-to-end encrypted across all your devices.

Since introducing new multi-device capabilities, the company listened to feedback and made improvements including faster device linking and better syncing across devices, as well as new features such as link previews and stickers.

WhatsApp has also introduced a new WhatsApp beta experience for Android tablets. The company is also launching a new, faster app for Mac desktops that is currently in the early stages of beta.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Himmatwala's Sridevi, Devdas' Madhuri Dixit to Atrangi Re's Sara Ali Khan, actress nailing green outfits
Dalljiet Kaur marries Nikhil Patel, actress drops lovable photos from wedding
From Gulabi Ankhen to Pink: Songs and movie titles that prove Bollywood's obsession with pink
5 times Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan dazzled in kurta-palazzo, check pics
Top 5 upcoming hybrid and electric cars in India: MG Comet, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 642 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for March 23
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.