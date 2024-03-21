Twitter
Watch: Man with Neuralink chip plays video game just by thinking, Elon Musk shares video

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 10:02 AM IST

In a first, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Thursday shared a video clip where a person was seen playing video games just by thinking, courtesy the Neuralink brain chip. Paraplegic Noland Arbaugh, 29, was seen in a video shared to X using just his mind to play online chess.

‘See that cursor on the screen? That’s all me. It’s all brainpower,” he was quoted as saying in the video clip shared by Musk. He also managed to move the computer mouse side to side across the online chess board.

“Livestream of @Neuralink demonstrating “Telepathy” – controlling a computer and playing video games just by thinking,” the billionaire posted.

 

A follower commented: “Beautiful to watch this. You can see his joy in being able to control things again. This is when science does very good things!”

Last month, the X owner said that the first human implanted with a brain chip from his brain-computer interface company Neuralink seems to have fully recovered and is able to control a computer mouse using thoughts.

“Progress is good, and the patient seems to have made a full recovery, with neural effects that we are aware of. The patient is able to move a mouse around the screen by just thinking,” Musk had said in a Spaces event on X.

Musk said that the company’s first product, called Telepathy, would bring control of a phone or computer just by thinking.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)

