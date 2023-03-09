Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology
topStoriesenglish

Uber launches ‘UberReserve’ for customers, now book ride for 90 days in advance

Uber has recently introduced a new function that enables customers to schedule a car up to 90 days in advance.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 08:24 PM IST

Uber launches ‘UberReserve’ for customers, now book ride for 90 days in advance
Uber launches ‘UberReserve’ for customers, now book ride for 90 days in advance

Booking a cab during rush hours, when the fares are still higher than usual, can frequently be very challenging. The only choice left for the travellers is to reserve an UberXL or Uber Premium. Uber, a ride-hailing service, has developed a feature that will enable users to travel easily and carefree. 

Uber Technologies Inc. has introduced an UberReserve where customers can pre-book journeys up to 90 days in advance.

“Our goal at Uber is to help you go anywhere effortlessly, which is why we’re thrilled to announce a series of new products aimed at making your airport experience smoother than ever,” Uber said in a blog post.

(Also Read: National Pension System: Invest Rs 3000 monthly and receive over Rs 44,00,000 lakh on maturity)

Uber, however, stated that pre-booked rides are charged a cancellation fee. Up to 60 minutes before to the pick-up time of your reservation, you may cancel without penalty.

“Your driver is making their way to you ahead of your pick-up time. If you cancel less than 60 minutes before your reservation, you will be charged the cancellation fee for your driver’s time. You will not be charged a cancellation fee if no driver has confirmed your trip yet. You will receive a notification when your driver is en route. The minimum fare amount is available in the fare breakdown page after you select your ride,” Uber said.

Uber stated that while it cannot guarantee a driver will accept a passenger's request, the ride is confirmed once the passenger has received the driver's information. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Step inside Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's luxe Mumbai home: Woodsy bedroom, spacious terrace garden, photo wall
Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt steals show in white saree, see photos
Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Bobby Deol attend Zee Cine Awards 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 break cover: Specifications, features and more
IAS Tina Dabi spotted donning Rajasthani turban in Jaisalmer's Maru Mahatosav
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI CBO Final Result 2022: See how and where to check, important dates, vacancy details, and more
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.