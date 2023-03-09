Uber launches ‘UberReserve’ for customers, now book ride for 90 days in advance

Booking a cab during rush hours, when the fares are still higher than usual, can frequently be very challenging. The only choice left for the travellers is to reserve an UberXL or Uber Premium. Uber, a ride-hailing service, has developed a feature that will enable users to travel easily and carefree.

Uber Technologies Inc. has introduced an UberReserve where customers can pre-book journeys up to 90 days in advance.

“Our goal at Uber is to help you go anywhere effortlessly, which is why we’re thrilled to announce a series of new products aimed at making your airport experience smoother than ever,” Uber said in a blog post.

Uber, however, stated that pre-booked rides are charged a cancellation fee. Up to 60 minutes before to the pick-up time of your reservation, you may cancel without penalty.

“Your driver is making their way to you ahead of your pick-up time. If you cancel less than 60 minutes before your reservation, you will be charged the cancellation fee for your driver’s time. You will not be charged a cancellation fee if no driver has confirmed your trip yet. You will receive a notification when your driver is en route. The minimum fare amount is available in the fare breakdown page after you select your ride,” Uber said.

Uber stated that while it cannot guarantee a driver will accept a passenger's request, the ride is confirmed once the passenger has received the driver's information.