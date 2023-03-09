National Pension System: Invest Rs 3000 monthly and receive over Rs 44,00,000 lakh on maturity

The expense of living is increasing in price as inflation keeps increasing. Many people are finding it difficult to control their household budgets as a result of the soaring prices of basic goods like gasoline, diesel, and vegetables. It is only reasonable to worry about the future, particularly life after retirement, in such trying circumstances. Fortunately, there are a number of strategies that can reduce inflation and possibly turn you into a billionaire within a few years and one such way is National Pension System.

National Pension System (NPS): About

The National Pension System, or NPS, is a policy designed by the government to give Indian citizens some financial security after they retire. It was initially a government retirement scheme but later opened to those working in the private sector. The money amassed in the pension corpus may be used by anyone above the age of 60.

National Pension System- Eligibility

Any Indian citizen who is at least 18 years old and has a minimum initial investment of Rs 500 can register a Tier 1 or Tier 2 account.

National Pension System- Objective

The goal of NPS is to build up savings for retirement, and pension fund managers invest in things like stocks, bonds from businesses, and government assets. NPS is a desirable option for retirement planning since it provides respectable returns that are now better than the rate of inflation.

National Pension System- Calculator

If your monthly contribution is Rs 3,000 and you are 34 years old, you still have 26 years to make contributions to your pension account. Considering that an annual ROI or interest rate of 10% is anticipated. The total principal invested in NPS would be Rs 9.36 lakh and after NPS calculation you will receive Rs 44.35 lakh on maturity.