Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePersonal Finance
topStoriesenglish

National Pension System: Invest Rs 3000 monthly and receive over Rs 44,00,000 lakh on maturity

NPS is a programme designed to provide some level of financial security for Indian people after they retire.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 06:31 PM IST

National Pension System: Invest Rs 3000 monthly and receive over Rs 44,00,000 lakh on maturity
National Pension System: Invest Rs 3000 monthly and receive over Rs 44,00,000 lakh on maturity

The expense of living is increasing in price as inflation keeps increasing. Many people are finding it difficult to control their household budgets as a result of the soaring prices of basic goods like gasoline, diesel, and vegetables. It is only reasonable to worry about the future, particularly life after retirement, in such trying circumstances. Fortunately, there are a number of strategies that can reduce inflation and possibly turn you into a billionaire within a few years and one such way is National Pension System.

National Pension System (NPS): About
The National Pension System, or NPS, is a policy designed by the government to give Indian citizens some financial security after they retire. It was initially a government retirement scheme but later opened to those working in the private sector. The money amassed in the pension corpus may be used by anyone above the age of 60. 

(Also Read: PM-Kisan Yojana: How to file complaint if 13th instalment was not credited in account)

National Pension System- Eligibility
Any Indian citizen who is at least 18 years old and has a minimum initial investment of Rs 500 can register a Tier 1 or Tier 2 account. 

National Pension System- Objective
The goal of NPS is to build up savings for retirement, and pension fund managers invest in things like stocks, bonds from businesses, and government assets. NPS is a desirable option for retirement planning since it provides respectable returns that are now better than the rate of inflation.

(Also Read: DigiLocker: How to access Aadhaar, PAN Card, driving license etc on your WhatsApp, know here)

National Pension System- Calculator
If your monthly contribution is Rs 3,000 and you are 34 years old, you still have 26 years to make contributions to your pension account. Considering that an annual ROI or interest rate of 10% is anticipated. The total principal invested in NPS would be Rs 9.36 lakh and after NPS calculation you will receive Rs 44.35 lakh on maturity.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Step inside Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover's luxe Mumbai home: Woodsy bedroom, spacious terrace garden, photo wall
Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt steals show in white saree, see photos
Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Bobby Deol attend Zee Cine Awards 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+, Galaxy S23 break cover: Specifications, features and more
IAS Tina Dabi spotted donning Rajasthani turban in Jaisalmer's Maru Mahatosav
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SBI CBO Final Result 2022: See how and where to check, important dates, vacancy details, and more
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.