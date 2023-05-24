Search icon
Tired of saving contacts? Here's how you can message anyone on WhatsApp without saving numbers

WhatsApp's official app lacks a built-in feature for sending messages to unsaved numbers, but there are workarounds available.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 24, 2023, 07:57 AM IST

WhatsApp, the widely popular instant messaging service, has established itself as a dominant player not only in India but across the globe. Its relentless pursuit of feature enhancements has positioned it as a fierce competitor against messaging platforms like Telegram and Line.

For countless individuals, WhatsApp serves as a dependable gateway to connect with their loved ones. Nevertheless, there are instances where users may prefer not to save a contact's number each time they initiate a conversation. This poses a conundrum since WhatsApp does not provide an inherent mechanism within the official app to message unsaved numbers. Fear not, as there are a few clever tricks that can be employed to circumvent this hurdle. These third-party solutions prove especially handy if you wish to maintain anonymity, assuming your privacy settings are configured for My Contacts.

Now, let's delve into the step-by-step process of messaging someone on WhatsApp without the need to save their contact:

1. Begin by firing up your preferred web browser on your device of choice.

2. Copy and paste the following link into the address bar: http://wa.me/91XXXXXXXXXX. Remember to substitute the asterisks with the desired phone number, along with the corresponding country code.

3. Once you hit enter, a webpage will instantaneously materialize, presenting you with the enticing option to "Continue to Chat."

4. Click on the "Open WhatsApp" alternative.

5. Allow your thoughts to flow as you compose your message, ensuring it encapsulates the essence of your intention. When ready, press the send button.

All conversations conducted through this method boast the coveted protection of end-to-end encryption, reassuring you of their confidentiality.

Alternatively, there exists another tool at your disposal to engage in WhatsApp conversations sans the burden of saving numbers. The "Click to chat" app, powered by JavaScript, streamlines the process by reducing the number of requisite steps. Nevertheless, it is crucial to bear in mind that "Click to chat" is an unofficial offering from WhatsApp, emanating from the realm of third-party platforms. Furthermore, it exclusively caters to the needs of Android users.

