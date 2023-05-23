Google Pay users can now make UPI payments with credit cards

Google Pay

Google Pay users in India can now make UPI payments with RuPay credit cards. With this development, users can link their RuPay credit cards with Google Pay to pay at all online and offline merchants where RuPay credit cards are accepted. This feature is now available to RuPay credit card holders of Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Canara Bank, HDFC bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank and Union Bank of India. More banks will follow very soon.

To activate, users need to add the RuPay credit card to Google Pay. Users can tap on the “RuPay credit card on UPI” option in their profile and select the bank which issued their RuPay credit card. Thereafter, users will need to set a unique UPI PIN by (a) entering the last six digits of the card number and expiry, (b) entering the OTP from their bank. Now users are ready to pay merchants on UPI with their RuPay credit card. They will enter the above set UPI PIN, the same way they do for other UPI transactions today.



In recent years, India has witnessed a huge rise in the number of transactions made through UPI. NPCI reported a massive jump in monthly transaction count as the UPI transactions touched 8.7 billion in March 2023. To further bolster growth of digital payments in the country, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed linking of RuPay credit cards to the UPI platform in June 2022. For millions of RuPay credit card users in the country, this initiative is a significant step towards accessing the convenience of digital payments.