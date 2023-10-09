Swiggy One Lite membership launched at Rs 99: Free food, Instamart deliveries, check details

In addition to free deliveries, members will receive up to 30 per cent extra discounts across 20,000+ restaurants over and above the regular offers.

Swiggy has announced a launch of a new affordable version of its membership program Swiggy One. For those who are unaware, Swiggy One offers benefits to users across food, grocery, and pick-up and drop services. The new Swiggy One Lite will also offer benefits on all services but with for on limited orders. Priced at Rs 99, the Swiggy One Lite membership will be available for three months. With Swiggy One Lite membership, users will get 10 free deliveries on food orders above Rs 149, plus 10 free deliveries on Instamart orders above Rs 199.

In addition to free deliveries, members will receive up to 30 per cent extra discounts across 20,000+ restaurants over and above the regular offers. One Lite members will also get a 10 per cent discount on Swiggy Genie deliveries over Rs 60, the company said.

“At Swiggy, we’re always looking for new ways to bring our convenience mission to life. Nine out of 10 members of Swiggy One use two or more services, making it one of the most valuable membership programs in the country,” Anurag Panganamamula, Vice President of Revenue and Growth at Swiggy, said in a statement.

At the launch price of Rs 99 for three months, an average Swiggy One Lite user will at least get a 6x return on the price they pay for the membership as they place orders across food delivery, Instamart, and Genie. (with IANS inputs)