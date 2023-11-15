Headlines

Snap to let users buy products from Amazon via ads shown on Snapchat

Customers have the option to link their Snapchat account with their Amazon account as a one-time setup.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 15, 2023, 03:59 PM IST

Amazon has reached a deal with Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, to allow users to buy its products directly from the advertisements shown on the social app.

The Amazon ads on Snapchat will show real-time pricing, delivery estimates, product details and Prime eligibility, reports TechCrunch.

The news was first reported by The Information.

Customers have the option to link their Snapchat account with their Amazon account as a one-time setup.

After the accounts are linked, users can purchase products advertised on Snapchat without leaving the app.

They can seamlessly use their default Amazon shipping address and payment method to complete the checkout process, the report mentioned.

According to the company, in-app shopping with Amazon is available for select products advertised on Snapchat and sold by the company or by independent sellers in Amazon’s store.

Moreover, the report said that Amazon’s collaboration with Snap will allow the e-commerce giant to compete more effectively with TikTok, which recently launched TikTok Shop in the US, allowing brands and creators to sell products directly on the social app.

Meanwhile, Meta has teamed up with Amazon to make it easy for users to shop Amazon products directly from Facebook and Instagram.

Meta debuted a new feature that will allow users to link their Facebook and Instagram accounts to Amazon, letting them buy products by clicking on promotions in their feeds.

According to Amazon, the new in-app shopping feature will be accessible for select products promoted on Facebook or Instagram and sold by Amazon or independent sellers on Amazon’s storefront.

