Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 likely to get online-exclusive models

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is expected to come in eight colours-- Blue, Cream, Coral, Diamond, Graphite, Misty Green, Platinum and Yellow. And, the Blue, Platinum and Yellow versions will likely be online-exclusive.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 01:01 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones are scheduled to launch in the coming weeks and ahead of the launch, we have seen numerous leaks and rumours suggesting what the smartphones will have to offer. Now a latest report by SamMobile suggests that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 will be offered in three online-exclusive colours.

According to tipster Buliga David Cristian, the Z Fold 5 will be available in three colours -- Cream, Diamond and Phantom Black -- and three online-exclusive colours -- Blue, Coral and Platinum.

Moreover, the tech giant is expected to bring a Bespoke version of the Galaxy Z Flip 5.

The tipster further mentioned that the Galaxy Watch 6 will be available in three colours -- Cream, Diamond and Graphite -- while the Watch 6 Classic will come in two colours -- Black and Platinum (or Silver).

Also, the upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 is expected to come in two colours -- Cream and Graphite.

Earlier this month, the company had announced that it will unveil its next-generation foldable devices at the Galaxy Unpacked event in late July in Seoul. (with inputs from IANS)

In pics: Thumkeshwari singer Rashmeet Kaur's journey, from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
WTC Final 2023, IND vs AUS: Key players to watch out for
Queenmaker, The Good Bad Mother, Doctor Cha, latest Korean dramas streaming on Netflix
Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan take auto rickshaw ride, dance to dhol beats at Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer launch
'Queen for a reason': Kangana Ranaut gives royal vibes in lehenga choli with head crown, netizens call actress 'Rani sa'
