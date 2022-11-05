Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to debut in February 2023, likely to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor

The US model of the Galaxy Samsung S23+ is rumoured to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 07:42 AM IST

Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to debut in February 2023, likely to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra design leaked online, looks identical to its predecessor

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to be released in the first week of 2023. According to reports, the South Korean tech giant has moved forward the release of its next flagship series in response to the declining smartphone market. Samsung apparently missed its 2022 sales objective and has lowered its 2023 shipping target as a result. Though, Samsung India managed to sell smartphones worth Rs 14,400 crore between September-October of 2022 

As reported by Chosun, a South Korean news outlet, Samsung is preparing to have an Unpacked event in the first week of February, 2023, in San Francisco, California. At the aforementioned event, the South Korean tech titan is widely speculated to introduce the Galaxy S23 line. According to the source, the Galaxy S23 smartphones will be on sale on or around the 17th of February.

According to the research, smartphone sales have been falling by 10% quarter over quarter. According to reports, Samsung is counting on the debut of the Galaxy S23 series early in the first quarter of 2023 to boost the company's financial results.

According to a recent source, Samsung expects to sell over 32.63 million Galaxy S23 series smartphones in 2023. According to reports, over half of these are premium Galaxy S23 Ultra models. As an added bonus, the Galaxy S23 and S23+ may account for 38% and 17% of sales, respectively.

Also, READ: Samsung predicts Apple will launch foldable iPad by 2024

The South Korean technology behemoth has not provided any information on the Galaxy S23 line. There have been a number of rumours and leaks about this cast. A new rumour claims that these devices will include a Light mode that would significantly extend their battery life.

The Geekbench database also includes the Galaxy S23+ US model. There is talk that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU are at work here. Supposedly, it uses Android 13, and there's 8 GB of RAM inside.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Himmatwala: Films directed by Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan
Suffering from anemia? Check these 5 foods to increase your hemoglobin level
Rainbow diet: All you need to know about colourful fruits and vegetables
Weight loss, better kidney health: Health benefits of including bananas in your diet
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Smart TVs from Samsung, Infinix and others with up to 47% off
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Schools in Haryana to be shut today in view of CET exams
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.