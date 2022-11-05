Samsung Galaxy S23 Series to debut in February 2023, likely to feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra design leaked online, looks identical to its predecessor

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is expected to be released in the first week of 2023. According to reports, the South Korean tech giant has moved forward the release of its next flagship series in response to the declining smartphone market. Samsung apparently missed its 2022 sales objective and has lowered its 2023 shipping target as a result. Though, Samsung India managed to sell smartphones worth Rs 14,400 crore between September-October of 2022

As reported by Chosun, a South Korean news outlet, Samsung is preparing to have an Unpacked event in the first week of February, 2023, in San Francisco, California. At the aforementioned event, the South Korean tech titan is widely speculated to introduce the Galaxy S23 line. According to the source, the Galaxy S23 smartphones will be on sale on or around the 17th of February.

According to the research, smartphone sales have been falling by 10% quarter over quarter. According to reports, Samsung is counting on the debut of the Galaxy S23 series early in the first quarter of 2023 to boost the company's financial results.

According to a recent source, Samsung expects to sell over 32.63 million Galaxy S23 series smartphones in 2023. According to reports, over half of these are premium Galaxy S23 Ultra models. As an added bonus, the Galaxy S23 and S23+ may account for 38% and 17% of sales, respectively.

The South Korean technology behemoth has not provided any information on the Galaxy S23 line. There have been a number of rumours and leaks about this cast. A new rumour claims that these devices will include a Light mode that would significantly extend their battery life.

The Geekbench database also includes the Galaxy S23+ US model. There is talk that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU are at work here. Supposedly, it uses Android 13, and there's 8 GB of RAM inside.