Samsung predicts Apple will launch foldable iPad by 2024

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also believes that Apple is developing a foldable OLED display and PPI between iPhone and iPad to verify key technologies.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 03:44 PM IST

Foldable Apple iPhone render (Image: AppleInsider)

Samsung believes that its arch rival Apple will launch its first foldable iPad by 2024. As per a report by Korean publication TheElec, Samsung’s Mobile Experience team is feeling optimistic about the foldable market after meeting the suppliers. According to a report, suppliers believe that the first foldable product from Apple will not be an iPhone. “Even though there is a lot of demand for an iPhone Fold, the technology might not be ready yet," the report said.

This is not the first time we are seeing reports suggesting that Apple may launch a foldable iPad before a foldable iPhone. Apple has been experimenting with foldable technology for quite a while now. Last month, analysts at CCS Insight also suggested that Apple will launch a foldable iPad by 2024. “We think they will shun that trend and probably dip a toe in the water with a foldable iPad" the chief of research at CCS Insight said in an interview to CNBC.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also believes that Apple is developing a foldable OLED display and PPI between iPhone and iPad to verify key technologies. For the foldable OLED display panel with ultra-thin cover glass, Apple has reportedly partnered with LG. As per previous reports, the company is experimenting on foldable products but it is still concerned with the display and the market of the segment. When it comes to price, the report by CCS Insight suggests the foldable Apple iPad will likely cost around $2,500 (Rs 2,05,000).

Leaker Dylandkt believes that Apple wants to be sure that the first foldable iPhone is not a regression from the current design of the iPhone. Reports also suggest that Apple is concerned whether the foldable devices will remain popular in the long run or not. 

