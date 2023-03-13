Oppo Find N2 Flip launched in India with up to Rs 10,000 discount, to go on sale via Flipkart

Oppo Find N2 Flip

Oppo Find N2 Flip has finally been launched in India after making its global debut. The price for Oppo Find N2 Flip in India starts at Rs 89,999. The new foldable smartphones will go on sale in India from March 17, 12AM onwards at Oppo Stores, Flipkart, and mainline retail outlets. Customers can get it for as low as Rs 79,999 through cashbacks and incentives. Customers can enjoy a cashback of up to Rs 5000 and no-cost EMI for up to 9 months on HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI Cards, Kotak Bank, IDFC First Bank, HDB Financial Services, One Card and Amex.

Loyal Oppo customers can avail an Exchange + Loyalty Bonus of up to Rs 5000. Customers owning smartphones other than Oppo can avail an exchange offer of up to Rs 2000

Oppo Find N2 Flip specifications

The Oppo Find N2 Flip is bigger than Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 as it gets a larger 6.8-inch folding display over a new Flexion Hinge for almost invisible creases. Not just a bigger folding display, the new Oppo Find N2 Flip also features a larger outer always-on display that allows users to perform numerous functions. Bigger size also means bigger battery, the Oppo Find N2 Flip is backed by a 4,300mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging.

Under the hood, the new Oppo Find N2 Flip is powered by a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The smartphone runs Oppo's ColorOS 13 on top of Android 13. In terms of camera, the Oppo Find N2 Flip comes with a dual rear camera setup with 50MP primary camera and an 8MP fixed-focus ultrawide shooter. For video calls and selfies, it gets a 32MP autofocusing selfie camera.