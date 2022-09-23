Nothing Ear (stick) TWS earbuds officially teased on Twitter, to launch soon

Nothing Ear (stick)

Nothing Ear (stick) is now official. Nothing has officially teased its second TWS earbuds in a Twitter post. Last week, the Carl Pei led UK-based firm shared a cryptic tweet about another product from the company. Since then, tech enthusiasts across the globe were guessing what the company may launch next and now the company has confirmed that the next offering from Nothing will be earbuds. The Nothing Ear (stick) will likely succeed the Nothing ear (1) earbuds that we launched by the company last year.

The rumours around the Nothing Ear (stick) have been in the circulation for quite some time now. Known tipster Mukul Sharma even shared the image of the Nothing Ear (stick) in June. Nothing claims that “the Ear (stick) earbuds are Feather-light. Supremely comfortable and feature ergonomic design.”

Nothing has not yet revealed any details about the launch, features and specification of the upcoming earbuds and the official website only mentions ‘coming soon’. As per the reports, the Nothing Ear (stick) will be quite affordable and may also miss out on active noise cancellation (ANC) features.

For those who are unaware, the Nothing Ear (stick) will be the second product from the company this year after Nothing Phone (1) that is one of the most talked about products of 2022.