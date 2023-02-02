Search icon
Noida factory to make Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra for India market

Samsung Noida plant is established in sector 81 which is easily accessible from the Noida-Greater Noida expressway.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 02, 2023, 02:19 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy S23 series

Samsung has launched its new flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 series in India and all the new Galaxy S23 smartphones that will be sold in the country will be manufactured at Samsung’s Noida plant. For those who do not know, the series comprises three smartphones - Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, and each of these smartphones that will be sold in India will be made at the Noida plant. To recall, Samsung’s Noida factory was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018. It is the largest smartphone factory in the world and most of the Samsung smartphones that are sold in India are made at the Noida factory only.

Samsung Noida plant is established in sector 81 which is easily accessible from the Noida-Greater Noida expressway. Samsung started manufacturing mobile phones in India in 2007 and 2017 the Korean tech giant announced an investment of INR 4,915 crore to add new capacity at the Noida plant, under the Uttar Pradesh government’s Mega Policy. Samsung's Noida plant is spread over 129,000 sq. metres and it is supported by a large ecosystem of suppliers in the Delhi-National Capital Region and partners across the country.

The manufacturing of Samsung Galaxy S23 series at the Noida plant backs the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. The local production will also help Samsung Galaxy S23, Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra buyers to get hands on their smartphones with much less waiting. The new Galaxy S23 series will be available starting on February 17, 2023 on Samsung.com, Samsung Experience Store, and at major carriers and retailers. The full lineup comes in four nature-inspired matte hues: Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender. Consumers who purchase their device online at Samsung.com can also access exclusive colors: Lime, Graphite, Sky Blue, and Red.

