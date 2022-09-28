Microsoft Surface Duo 3 may feature similar design as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold

Microsoft

Microsoft Surface Duo 3 will reportedly feature a similar clamshell design as the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphone. As per a report by Gizmochina, a patent application filed in 2021 and published earlier this year reveals the design of the upcoming Microsoft Surface device.

The publication believes that patent application filed by Microsoft may be for the Surface Duo 3, which interestingly enough, features a design reminiscent of a foldable Samsung foldable smartphone. As per the official description, the patent is for a `FOLDABLE DISPLAY DEVICE`. which is clearly depicted in the patent images. The tech giant might be planning on launching this new Surface Duo 3 model sometime next year, the report said.

As of right now, it is still unclear if the company is actually working on a Microsoft Surface branded phone, but previous rumours suggests that the new patent in question is the Surface Duo 3, it added.

The new patent application was spotted recently and the documentation showcasing the design of the new device.

(with inputs from IANS)