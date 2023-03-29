Microsoft launches Open AI's GPT-4 based Security Copilot for cyber defence

Microsoft

Microsoft has announced that it has launched Open AI's GPT-4 based "Security Copilot" for cyber defence. As per the company, the new tool can quickly detect and respond to threats and better understands the threat landscape overall. This new tool is currently available through private preview.

"Security Copilot will combine Microsoft's vast threat intelligence footprint with industry leading expertise to augment the work of security professionals through an easy-to-use AI assistant." the company said in its blog.

Vasu Jakkal, corporate vice president, Microsoft Security said "Today the odds remain stacked against cybersecurity professionals. Too often, they fight an asymmetric battle against relentless and sophisticated attackers."

"With Security Copilot, we are shifting the balance of power into our favour. Security Copilot is the first and only generative AI security product enabling defenders to move at the speed and scale of AI," Jakkal added.

With the new Copilot, defenders can see what is occurring in their environment, learn from the information that already exists, correlate threat activity, and make more informed, effective decisions at machine speed.

Also, the tool is intended to work seamlessly with security teams.

To make sure that security teams are working with the most recent understanding of attackers, their tactics, techniques and procedures, Security Copilot will also continuously learn and improve, the company said.

"With Security Copilot we are building a future where every defender is empowered with the tools and technologies necessary to make the world a safer place," Charlie Bell, executive vice president, Microsoft Security said. (with inputs from IANS)