JioBook laptop quietly launched in India at Rs 19,500: Specifications, sale and more

JioBook

JioBook price has been revealed as Reliance Jio has silently launched the affordable laptop in the country. After showcasing the new JioBook laptop at the India Mobile Congress (IMC 2022), the company has listed the new laptop on Government e-Marketplace. Just like other Jio products, the new JioBook laptop is also a mass market product that will be available at an affordable price of Rs 19,500. It is worth noting that only government officials will be able to purchase the laptop currently and the general availability of the JioBook is expected to be announced by the company soon. The listing on Government e-Marketplace (GEM) has revealed the design, price and specification of the new ‘made in India’ JioBook laptop. Here is what we know about it.

JioBook price and availability

As mentioned, the new JioBook is currently available for government officials only, however it is rumoured that it will go on sale for the general public around Diwali. On the Government e-Marketplace, the new JioBook is priced at Rs 19,500. Keepin the previous product launches from Reliance Jio in mind, it can be expected that the company will bundle the laptop with some internet plans. The brand may also offer easy EMI options for the buyers.

JioBook specifications

JioBook features a plastic body with ‘Jio’ logo in the lid. The laptop sports a 11.6-inch HD display with a 1366×768 pixels resolution and thick bezels. The laptop is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor paired with Adreno 610 GPU. It gets 2GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 32GB eMMC storage that can be expanded via microSD card.

The JioBook runs the brand's own operating system called the JioOS that gets apps like Microsoft Ad browser and Jio Cloud PC. The device also gets a HD webcam.

In terms of connectivity, the new JioBook comes with support for 4G, USB-A 2.0 port, a USB-A 3.0 port, an HDMI port, WiFi ac, and Bluetooth 5.0. The laptop is backed by a 55.1 to 60 AH battery that is expected to last up to 8 hours on a single charge. The device also gets dual speaker setup and dual integrated mic.