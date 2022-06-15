Infinix Inbook X1 Slim affordable laptop launched in India: Price, specs and more

Infinix Inbook X1 Slim

Infinix has launched the Infinix Inbook X1 Slim laptop in India. The new laptop succeeds the Infinix Inbook X1 that was launched in the country last year. The company claims that the Infinix Inbook X1 Slim is the slimmest and lightest laptop in the segment. Weighing 1.24 kg with 14.8 mm thickness, the device is powered by 10th Generation Intel core processor.

The company is offering the Infinix Inbook X1 Slim in three processor variants i3 (8 GB + 256 GB | 8GB+512 GB), i5 (8 GB + 512GB |16GB+512 GB), and the top of the line i7 (16GB+512 GB). Here is the variant wise pricing of the Infinix Inbook X1 Slim laptop.

Axis Bank users with a credit card or debit card can get a discount of up to Rs.3000.

Infinix Inbook X1 Slim sports a 14-inch full HD+ IPS display with 300nits of peak brightness and 100% sRGB color reproduction. The device comes with HD webcam and two-layer stereo speakers with DTS sound technology. Powered by a 50Wh battery, the Infinix InBook X1 Slim claims to get almost 11 hours of web browsing, 9 hours of regular work, and 9 hours of video playback, all uninterrupted. The device is bundled with a multi-utility type-C charger that is claimed to fully charge the device in 90 minutes.

The laptop features up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD. It comes with Ice Storm 1.0 Cooling System, along with multiple connectivity ports, including two USB 3.0 ports, 2 USB Type-C Port, an HDMI 1.4 port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5 mm headset and microphone combo jack. They also come installed with Wi-Fi 5 for faster downloads.

The new laptop is offered in four color options - Starfall Grey, Cosmic Blue, Noble Red, Aurora Green.