Explained: Israeli-Palestine and a history of the conflict

Ganapath trailer: Tiger Shroff takes on new avatar from Guddu to 'the chosen one' Ganapath to save the world in actioner

Assembly Elections 2023: Model Code of Conduct comes into force in five poll-bound states

Swiggy One Lite membership launched at Rs 99: Free food, Instamart deliveries, check details

5 Best earphones you can buy at Amazon Great Indian Festival under Rs 1000!

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan's Rashid Khan to donate world cup match fees to earthquake victims

Superfoods for kidney health

10 effective teas for diabetes, weight loss

8 must-watch Korean revenge drama films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Israel thanks India for support amid the ongoing war with the Palestinian militant Hamas

Dhak Dhak trailer: Ratna, Dia, Fatima, Sanjana bicker and back each other in extraordinary biking journey to Khardung La

Thank You For Coming box office collection day 3: Bhumi Pednekar film holds well, earns Rs 4.22 crore in opening weekend

This singer holds unwanted record of not winning a Filmfare Award for Best Male Singer after receiving six nominations

Hurry up! Amazon Great India Festival offers discounts of up to 80% on noise, boAT, and fire-boltt

Elevate your wristwear game! Explore the top smartwatch discounts of up to 80% on Amazon Great India Festival. Style meets innovation, making these timepieces must-haves for tech-savvy enthusiasts and fashion-forward individuals.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 09, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

Let's find out what sets these smartwatches apart. Whether you're tracking your fitness goals, staying connected on the go, or making a fashion statement, these devices have you covered. From vibrant displays to advanced health monitoring, this list reveals the ultimate blend of style and functionality. Shop smart on Amazon today!

Fire-Boltt Ninja Call Pro Plus

Smart Watch with 100 Sports Modes, IP67 Rating, Bluetooth Calling, AI Voice Assistance, and 240 * 280 High Resolution.

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Alpha

1.78" AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, a functional crown, a metallic build, intelligent gesture control, and instant charging.

boAt Wave Sigma

Smartwatch with 2.01" HD Display, Coins, Bluetooth Calling, 700+ Active Modes, HR&SpO2 Monitoring, Energy and Sleep Scores, IP67

Noise ColorFit Quad Call

Noise's recently released Quad Call smartwatch features a 1.81" display, Bluetooth calling, AI voice assistance, 160+ hours of battery life, a metallic build, built-in games, 100 sports modes, and 100+ watch faces.

